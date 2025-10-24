Royal

Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofia join parents for special awards ceremony

King Felipe, Queen Letizia attend the prestigious awards ceremony with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia

  By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Princess Leonor and her sister, Infanta Sofia, have joined their parents, King Felipe and Queen Letizia, for a prestigious awards ceremony. 

On Friday, October 24, the Spanish Royal Family took to their Instagram account to release an important update on Their Majesties' new royal engagement with family. 

King Felipe and Queen Letizia kicked off the 2025 Princess of Asturias Awards gala in Oviedo to hand over the prestigious accolades to the awardees of the University of Oviedo. 

"The day of the award ceremony of the Princess of Asturias Awards 2025 has begun with the audiences of the Kings, the Princess of Asturias, and the Infanta Sofia at the Hotel de la Reconquista (Oviedo)," the King's office stated in the caption. 

They continued explaining, "The first of them has been dedicated to the awardees of the University of Oviedo's 2024 End of Degree Awards. Following, they have received the awardees with the "Medals of Asturias", "Preferred Child" and "Adopted Children" 2025." 

"Finally, the traditional meeting of the Kings, the Princess of Asturias and the Infanta Sofia with the winners of this edition took place in the emblematic Covadonga Hall, where each of them received the badge of the @fundacionprincesadeasturias," the Spanish Royal Family added. 

For those uninformed, the Princess of Asturias Awards are an effort to dedicate individuals or institutions that, through their work and merits in scientific, technical, cultural, social and humanitarian fields, contribute to progress and social well-being in an extraordinary and exemplary way.     

