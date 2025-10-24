Royal

Prince Andrew hints at deeper Royal Lodge conspiracy amid rent scandal

Prince Andrew has reportedly been living on the state for over two decades for an annual rent of 'one peppercorn (if demanded)'

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Prince Andrew hints at deeper Royal Lodge conspiracy amid rent scandal
Prince Andrew hints at deeper Royal Lodge conspiracy amid rent scandal

Prince Andrew has been left isolated in the Royal Family amid his association with Jeffrey Epstein, and he is under the impression that the King will kick him out of the Royal Lodge to give it to the Queen.

Andrew is refusing to move out of his 30-room residence near Windsor Castle, where he lives rent-free, despite constant pressure from MPs to move to a more modest property.

Following his surrender of his titles, including the Duke of York, the disgraced prince is facing a possible parliamentary inquiry into his living arrangements, as he believes that Charles cannot legally evict him.

As reported by The Telegraph, people close to Andrew have shared that he is convinced that King Charles has an ulterior motive for forcing him out of Royal Lodge.

Andrew, alongside his daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, has allegedly confided to friends that the King wants Royal Lodge to be the Queen's Windsor residence should she outlive him.

The arrangement could be similar to Queen Elizabeth II's mother, Queen Elizabeth, who lived in Royal Lodge when she became a widow and moved out of Windsor Castle.

While the King's aides have rejected the suggestion, Andrew has remained adamant about the idea.

Moreover, Her Majesty, who became a member of the Royal Family by marriage in 2005, is unlikely to want to live alone in such a large residence even for only part of the year, reports the outlet.

Queen Camilla owns Ray Mill House, the Grade II-listed family house in Wiltshire she bought with the divorce settlement from Andrew Parker Bowles, her first husband, and it is said to be the place where she feels most at home.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Princess Anne marks key visit for veterans in role once held by her mother

Princess Anne marks key visit for veterans in role once held by her mother
The Princess Royal has continued to play her role in the British Royal Family as Prince Andrew's scandals engulf the crown

Duchess of Gloucester celebrates big event during unexpected visit to Bermuda

Duchess of Gloucester celebrates big event during unexpected visit to Bermuda
Her Royal Highness paid unexpected Royal visit to Bermuda for four days visit

Meghan Markle faces fresh blow as 10th publicist quits months into job

Meghan Markle faces fresh blow as 10th publicist quits months into job
The Duchess of Sussex has lost a key Netflix connection amid teasing a new venture for As Ever in an Instagram post

King Charles makes emotional admission as Andrew drama takes toll on his cancer

King Charles makes emotional admission as Andrew drama takes toll on his cancer
King Charles makes heartbreaking confession as he deals with family crisis amid cancer treatment

Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofia join parents for special awards ceremony

Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofia join parents for special awards ceremony
King Felipe, Queen Letizia attend the prestigious awards ceremony with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia

Prince Harry urges Meghan Markle to earn Kate’s ‘blessings’ before UK return

Prince Harry urges Meghan Markle to earn Kate’s ‘blessings’ before UK return
Prince Harry pushes 'desperate' Meghan Markle for reconciliation talks with Kate Middleton

King Charles hosts key figure at Windsor hours after humiliating Prince Andrew

King Charles hosts key figure at Windsor hours after humiliating Prince Andrew
King Charles reportedly distanced himself from Prince Andrew in the wake of multiple controversies

Royal Family issues update on Queen Margrethe amid King Frederik’s absence

Royal Family issues update on Queen Margrethe amid King Frederik’s absence
King Frederik and Queen Mary are currently on an unannounced foreign trip

King Charles, Queen Camilla wrap historic state visit with special message

King Charles, Queen Camilla wrap historic state visit with special message
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles, Queen Camilla's delightful video as Italy tour comes to an end

Jeffrey Epstein ties to Virginia Giuffre lawsuit: Prince Andrew's scandals before royal exit

Jeffrey Epstein ties to Virginia Giuffre lawsuit: Prince Andrew's scandals before royal exit
A look at Prince Andrew's past controversies and scandals before he left The Duke of York title

Mike Tindall risks royal fallout with Princess Anne, Prince William, Kate

Mike Tindall risks royal fallout with Princess Anne, Prince William, Kate
Princess Anne, Prince William and Princess Kate would clash with Zara Tindall's husband

Royal Family issues official update after Andrew’s coat of arms removal

Royal Family issues official update after Andrew’s coat of arms removal
Prince Andrew faces shocking new blow after forcibly giving up his royal titles last week