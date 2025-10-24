Prince Andrew hints at deeper Royal Lodge conspiracy amid rent scandal

Prince Andrew has been left isolated in the Royal Family amid his association with Jeffrey Epstein, and he is under the impression that the King will kick him out of the Royal Lodge to give it to the Queen.
Andrew is refusing to move out of his 30-room residence near Windsor Castle, where he lives rent-free, despite constant pressure from MPs to move to a more modest property.
Following his surrender of his titles, including the Duke of York, the disgraced prince is facing a possible parliamentary inquiry into his living arrangements, as he believes that Charles cannot legally evict him.
As reported by The Telegraph, people close to Andrew have shared that he is convinced that King Charles has an ulterior motive for forcing him out of Royal Lodge.
Andrew, alongside his daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, has allegedly confided to friends that the King wants Royal Lodge to be the Queen's Windsor residence should she outlive him.
The arrangement could be similar to Queen Elizabeth II's mother, Queen Elizabeth, who lived in Royal Lodge when she became a widow and moved out of Windsor Castle.
While the King's aides have rejected the suggestion, Andrew has remained adamant about the idea.
Moreover, Her Majesty, who became a member of the Royal Family by marriage in 2005, is unlikely to want to live alone in such a large residence even for only part of the year, reports the outlet.
Queen Camilla owns Ray Mill House, the Grade II-listed family house in Wiltshire she bought with the divorce settlement from Andrew Parker Bowles, her first husband, and it is said to be the place where she feels most at home.