Duchess of Gloucester celebrates big event during unexpected visit to Bermuda

Her Royal Highness paid unexpected Royal visit to Bermuda for four days visit

  • By Fatima Hassan
Duchess of Gloucester, Birgitte, has unexpectedly visited Bermuda on behalf of King Charles to mark a special event. 

The 79-year-old British Royal Family member attended the Royal Regiment's 60th anniversary on Friday, October 24th.

Shortly after the celebrations, Buckingham Palace turned to its official Instagram handle to drop the exclusive glimpses of the Duchess meeting with the official during the event.

Prince Richard's life partner made an appearance at the prestigious event to serve her role as Colonel-in-Chief for the anniversary celebrations.

"The Duchess of Gloucester has been in Bermuda to celebrate the Royal Bermuda Regiment's 60th anniversary, in her role as Colonel-in-Chief," the British Royal Family captioned the post.

P.C.: Royal Family/Instagram account
P.C.: Royal Family/Instagram account 

The official statement continued, "HRH's programme highlighted Bermuda’s rich heritage, vibrant community, and commitment to the environment."

Her Royal Highness visited Bermuda from Thursday, October 16th to Monday, October 20th, to represent the monarchy for the noble occasion. 

Upon her arrival in Bermuda, she was welcomed by His Excellency Mr Andrew Murdoch, the Governor of Bermuda.

According to the official website of the British Royal Family, the Duchess of Gloucester last visited Bermuda in 2015. 

