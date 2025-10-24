King Charles makes emotional admission as Andrew drama takes toll on his cancer

The entire Prince Andrew - Jeffrey Epstein controversy is believed to have taken a toll on King Charles amid brutal cancer battle.
Charles - who was diagnosed with a type of cancer last year and has been under treatment since then, has reportedly made a heartbreaking admission regarding his health as Royal Family engulfed in multiple controversies.
As per sources, the chaos caused by Andrew and his ex-wife's Sarah Ferguson's explosive email exchange with the infamous sex offender has worsen king's condition, affecting his health due to huge and constant "strain".
An insider exclusively told Radar, "The King is utterly worn down by it. Just when he thinks the matter has settled, another revelation surfaces."
They continued, "It's placing enormous strain on him. He's doing his best to focus on his recovery and royal work, but the constant stress is really affecting his health."
"For Charles, it's devastating – he's spent his entire life preparing for his time on the throne, only to watch his family fall apart while he's battling cancer."
Revealing King Charles' emotional confession to his family, the tipster claimed, "Privately, he's admitted it feels like it could destroy him if it carries on."