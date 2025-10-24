Prince Harry urges Meghan Markle to earn Kate’s ‘blessings’ before UK return

Royal

  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince Harry is believed to be encouraging his wife Meghan Markle to make efforts in order to heal long standing rift with their estranged sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly planning a joint trip to the UK before Christmas and Meghan thinks now is the right time to reconcile with the future Queen.

Meghan - who alongside her husband Harry moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their Royal duties severed her ties with the firm by making public allegations against them on multiple occasions.

Their open criticism on the Royal Family members sparked a rift which could not be healed even after fives years of Harry and Meghan leaving the UK.

Now, when the couple is reportedly considering to pay a visit - Meghan is trying to make amends with The Princess of Wales to win back the trust of Britons - who have always been harsh critiques of the duchess.

 "If the public sees she's making a genuine effort to heal old wounds and they see Kate accepting her back it's bound to soften their feelings towards her," an inside source told Radar.

The insider further claimed, "Harry's been encouraging her to go for it because he's convinced that if Meghan and Kate can clear the air, it'll smooth things over with William, too."

It is pertinent to mention, Prince Harry has openly publicly expressed the desire to reconcile with his family - especially his cancer-stricken father King Charles.

