Royal Family issues update on Queen Margrethe amid King Frederik’s absence

King Frederik and Queen Mary are currently on an unannounced foreign trip

  By Javeria Ahmed
The Danish Royal Family has shared a significant update on Queen Margrethe’s new trip amid King Frederik's absence from official duties.

According to a statement shared by the Danish Palace, Queen Margrethe is set to visit Rome to mark the 10th anniversary of Queen Margrethe's Roman Prize, H.M.

The statement began, “On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Queen Margrethe's Roman Prize, H.M.”

It added, “Queen Margrethe is visiting Rome and participating in a prize ceremony on October 24, 2025, at the Danish Institute for Science and Art in Rome.”

Sharing further details about her visit, the palace revealed, “On October 25, 2025, Queen Margrethe is participating in a program focusing on archaeology, art history, and architecture.”

The palace announced that during her visit, Queen Margrethe will attend the International Association for Classical Archaeology, the Danish Institute for Science and Art in Rome and will also present the Queen Margrethe Roman Prize at the Institute.

On the following day, she is scheduled to visit the Ara Pacis Museum and the Mausoleum of Augustus, enjoy lunch in Tivoli, tour Villa d’Este, and conclude the day with dinner at the Danish Ambassador’s residence.

Notably, the palace announced the Queen Margrethe surprise two day visit after it was revealed that King Frederik and Queen Mary made an unannounced trip.

