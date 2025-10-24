King Charles hosts key figure at Windsor hours after humiliating Prince Andrew 

King Charles has warmly welcomed key guests at Windsor Castle just a few hours after snubbing his youngest brother, Prince Andrew.
Shortly after concluding his prestigious State Visit to the Holy See, His Majesty resumed his Royal duties by hosting the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
On Friday, October 24, the British Royal Family turned to their official Instagram account to release an update about the King's key meeting with the Ukrainian politician.
"This morning, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was received by The King at Windsor Castle," King Charles' office stated in the caption.
They continued, "Arriving in the Quadrangle, the President was given a Royal Salute, before being invited to inspect the Guard."
During the official visit of the Royal guest, the 76-year-old monarch organized a special guard ceremony to welcome Volodymyr at the Castle.
This update from Buckingham Palace comes a few hours after King Charles removed the former Duke of York's banner, featuring his coat of arms, from Windsor Castle.
The flag, which was displayed next to Prince William's inside St. George's Chapel, was first raised in 2006, after Prince Andrew was made a Knight of the Order of the Garter, a chivalric order founded in the 14th century, as per People.