Meghan Markle faces fresh blow as 10th publicist quits months into job

Meghan Markle's tenth publicist in five years has quit, raising questions about the work environment.
Emily Robinson had been appointed as a director of communication for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, in June.
As reported by the Daily Mail, the publicist, who previously worked on Netflix's The Crown, has parted ways with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after just four months.
While Emily initially began as the couple's, who stepped down from their royal duties and moved to the US in 2020, communication director, she later transitioned into their "behind-the-scenes Netflix person".
Discussing her departure, Emily's close pal told the outlet, "It was her decision. She left a few weeks ago. She's not a quitter, so things must have been pretty horrible for her to go."
It is not the first time the Sussexes have been hit with negative accusations in the workplace.
A February Vanity Fair cover story shared about working for Meghan, "The person who worked in media projects read stories in the tabloids about Meghan 'bullying' palace aides and couldn't imagine such behaviour actually happening."
"After working with her though, this person realised, 'oh, any given Tuesday this happened,'" the publication penned.
Meghan Markle has always strongly denied such claims over the years.