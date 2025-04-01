Beatles Biopic: Official cast announcement reveals star-studded lineup

Beatles biopics have officially found their Fab Four!
On Monday, Sony, the producer of the four projects planned for April 2028, confirmed the long-rumored Beatles cast at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas.
The director Sam Mendes appeared at the Caesar’s Palace event to introduce heartfelt video messages from the cast .
In a project, Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan, and Joseph Quinn have been cast as the young versions of the legendary band members.
The Gladiator II star will play Paul McCartney, the Babygirl actor will play John Lennon, the Saltburn star will play Ringo Starr and the Game of Thrones actor will play George Harrison.
At the annual gathering, the director, Sam Mendes said, “The Beatles changed my understanding of music," adding, "I’ve been trying to make a movie about them for years."
Mendes called The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, the "first bingable theatrical experience."
Sharing the filming duration, he mentioned that the filming process will take a full year.
In a February 2024 statement announcing the project, the British filmmaker said, “I’m honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies.”
