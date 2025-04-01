Cardi B accuses Offset of ‘terrifying’ actions in explosive new claims

Cardi B has made explosive allegations against Offset, accusing him of stalking, harassment, and even sending revenge porn to her new partner.
During a live X Spaces conversation, the Bodak Yellow rapper claimed that her estranged husband had allegedly been stalking and harassing her amid their divorce.
"This guy is upset that I sent his girlfriend text messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life," Cardi claimed of Offset, adding, "All that s---, he was mad."
Cardi also alleged that Offset had been harassing her rumored boyfriend.
The Up singer added, "Mind you, he sent text messages to somebody I was dealing with of videos of me and him having sex. That’s the kind of s--- that I was dealing with for the past two months."
“Every time he knows that I go out of town he harasses me,” she alleged, adding, "He leaves me voice notes trying to pull my self-esteem to the ground and I’m so tired of it."
She also mentioned that she was "tired" of his habit of leaving her "explicit voicemails."
Further, the WAP singer stated that Offset had been FaceTiming her with his girlfriend.
Cardi B and Offset tied the knot in 2017 and they share three children: daughter Kulture, 6½, son Wave, 3½, and a baby girl who was born in September 2024.
Cardi parted ways from Offset for a second time in July 2024 as she previously filed in September 2020.
