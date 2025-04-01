Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence gives birth to second child with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are also parents to their 3-year-old son, Cy

  by Web Desk
  April 01, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence has expanded her family!

The Oscar-winning actress and her husband, Cooke Maroney, have joyfully welcomed their second child.

As per PEOPLE, a source confirmed that Lawrence and Maroney were spotted out for a stroll together in New York City on Monday, March 31, following the birth of their second child.

In October 2024, Lawrence delighted her fans, announcing that she was expecting her second baby with Maroney.

Through a Vogue Instagram post and article, The Hunger Games star shared, "Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar-winning actor will be welcoming her second child with art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney.”

The outlet claimed that Lawrence’s representatives’ had confirmed the happy news to the outlet.

Notably, the following day, a source confirmed the news that the No Hard Feelings star was "thrilled to be pregnant again."

"She loves being a mom," the insider said.

They added, "She's thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will 3 when the new baby arrives."

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are also parents to their 3-year-old son, Cy, and have been married since October 2019.

