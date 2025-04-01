Hugh Jackman stands firm with Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni dispute

Entertainment

Hugh Jackman has made it clear he’s ‘100 percent’ on Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' side amid the ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

As per InTouch Weekly, the Deadpool and Wolverine star disclosed his stance on his pal’s wife, the Gossip Girl star and her It Ends With Us co-star ongoing legal feud.

“If this actually goes all the way to court and Hugh is forced to take the stand, there’s no question he will step up,” the source said.

They added, “At this point, Ryan is like a brother to him, he will have his back no matter what it takes.”

The insider went on to say, “He’s actually excited to be able to help out in some way because he hates seeing the stress that Ryan and Blake are under right now.”

“It sickens him that they’re being dragged through the mud, when in his view, they’re the victims in all of this. He’s being very supportive behind the scenes and he’s already defending them to anyone who will listen, so going in front of the court is no worry for him,” the source noted.

To note, Blake filed a lawsuit against Baldoni in December 2024, accusing him of inappropriate behavior while on set.

