MGK breaks silence on baby name mystery after fans confusion

Machine Gun Kelly has stepped in to clear up the confusion surrounding his and Megan Fox’s baby name after fans were left baffled by their birth announcement.
The Home singer has clarified that his and the Transformers starlet's baby girl's name is not "Celestial Seed.”
On Thursday, MGK announced that he and his ex-fiancée, 38, welcomed their daughter as he posted a video of himself with his newborn daughter.
Related: Megan Fox to co-parent with MGK but rules out rekindling romance
In a caption he wrote, "She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed,” adding, the baby's birthday.
MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, clarified on his Instagram Stories on Monday that the newborn's name has not been made public since the infant was born.
“Wait guys…her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed’ ," he wrote atop a screenshot of a TikTok video.
The Rap Devil singer added, “Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we're ready.”
Notably, the newborn is MGK’s second child.
He also shares a 15-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, with his ex Emma Cannon.
Meanwhile, the Subservience starlet is also a mom to sons Noah Shannon, 12, Bodhi Ransom, 11, and Journey River, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged in January 2022 but ended their relationship in December 2024, only weeks after revealing their pregnancy news.
Related: Megan Fox focused on giving birth amid Machine Gun Kelly relationship drama