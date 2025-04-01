Entertainment

MGK breaks silence on baby name mystery after fans confusion

MGK announced that he and his ex-fiancée Meghan Fox welcomed their daughter first daughter together

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 01, 2025
MGK breaks silence on baby name mystery after fans confusion
MGK breaks silence on baby name mystery after fans confusion

Machine Gun Kelly has stepped in to clear up the confusion surrounding his and Megan Fox’s baby name after fans were left baffled by their birth announcement.

The Home singer has clarified that his and the Transformers starlet's baby girl's name is not "Celestial Seed.”

On Thursday, MGK announced that he and his ex-fiancée, 38, welcomed their daughter as he posted a video of himself with his newborn daughter.

Related: Megan Fox to co-parent with MGK but rules out rekindling romance

In a caption he wrote, "She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed,” adding, the baby's birthday.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, clarified on his Instagram Stories on Monday that the newborn's name has not been made public since the infant was born.

“Wait guys…her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed’ ," he wrote atop a screenshot of a TikTok video.

The Rap Devil singer added, “Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we're ready.”

Notably, the newborn is MGK’s second child.

He also shares a 15-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, with his ex Emma Cannon.

Meanwhile, the Subservience starlet is also a mom to sons Noah Shannon, 12, Bodhi Ransom, 11, and Journey River, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged in January 2022 but ended their relationship in December 2024, only weeks after revealing their pregnancy news.

Related: Megan Fox focused on giving birth amid Machine Gun Kelly relationship drama

David Beckham throws lavish party to celebrate 50th birthday
David Beckham throws lavish party to celebrate 50th birthday
Tom Holland dodges spoilers in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ announcement
Tom Holland dodges spoilers in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ announcement
Selena Gomez makes big announcement about 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'
Selena Gomez makes big announcement about 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'
Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino ‘officially’ call it quits after 7 years
Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino ‘officially’ call it quits after 7 years
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates another ‘special’ show of Short n’ Sweet tour
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates another ‘special’ show of Short n’ Sweet tour
Kim Soo-Hyun chokes back tears over dating claims amid Kim Sae-ron's death
Kim Soo-Hyun chokes back tears over dating claims amid Kim Sae-ron's death
Bella Hadid extends heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings with meaningful note
Bella Hadid extends heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings with meaningful note
Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez honour late hairstylist at his funeral
Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez honour late hairstylist at his funeral
Shakira wraps LMYNL Tour’s thrilling Mexico City shows with heartfelt post
Shakira wraps LMYNL Tour’s thrilling Mexico City shows with heartfelt post
Kourtney Kardashian shares rare glimpse of son Rocky during family getaway
Kourtney Kardashian shares rare glimpse of son Rocky during family getaway
Ben Affleck indulges in his favorite activity after addressing JLo divorce
Ben Affleck indulges in his favorite activity after addressing JLo divorce
David Beckham hit with affair claim hours after sweet tribute to wife Victoria
David Beckham hit with affair claim hours after sweet tribute to wife Victoria