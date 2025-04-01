David Beckham throws lavish party to celebrate 50th birthday

David Beckham celebrated his milestone 50th birthday with family and close friends in Miami.
On Sunday, March 30, Victoria threw a star-studded party for her husband, whose actual birthday is on May 2.
The birthday bash took place at Cipriani Downtown Miami in Florida.
Many stars including Tom Brady, Shaquille O'Neill, and Lionel Messi attended the bash.
David posted pictures from the event, featuring his sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, plus daughter Harper.
He captioned the post, “So I thought I'd start celebrating slightly early , such a special night in Miami So lucky to have amazing friends and family to start the 50th celebrations with. Love you @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”
The fashion designer also penned a sweet wish for the football icon, “What a way to begin the first of many birthday celebrations for @davidbeckham, surrounded by friends and family x Kisses from Miami! US.”
David and his sons looked dapper in their classic black tuxes, meanwhile Victoria, Harper, daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz and Romeo's girlfriend Kim Turnbull all donned different colours chic floor-length gowns.
Notably, the former England football player's public appearance comes after his former assistant made bombshell claims against him in new statement.
