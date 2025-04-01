WhatsApp's Meta AI will soon help you stay on track with smart reminders

WhatsApp is working on a new and unique feature to create message reminders using the Meta AI chatbot!
The new feature will allow Meta AI to send scheduled messages based on user instructions, which will make interactions with the chatbot more convenient.
As per WABetaInfo, users can ask Meta AI to remind them to buy groceries at 6 PM, send them daily weather updates in the morning, or notify them about upcoming meetings and deadlines.
Instead of searching through menus, user can easily set reminder or schedule automated messages directly in the chat.
WhatsApp will also introduce a task management system in the chatbot’s info section, where users can view and modify their active tasks.
Related: WhatsApp now lets users set it as their default messaging & calling app
If task is no longer necessary or become disruptive, users can easily delete it at any time through a simple and user-friendly management option.
This prevents unnecessary alerts while still allowing users to automate daily activities.
By letting Meta AI handle task like these WhatsApp helps users organize their schedules more efficiently instead of relying on external apps.
This feature is still underdevelopment and it will be available to all users in the future updates.
WhatsApp is also rolling out a feature to save photos and videos from your own status updates directly to your phone’s gallery.
In addition to this, WhatsApp is also working on a feature to organize message replies into threaded conversations.
The feature will help keep conversations structured by linking replies directly to the original message.
Related: WhatsApp’s Meta AI now lets users create unique group chat icons