WhatsApp’s Meta AI now lets users create unique group chat icons

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to generate AI-powered group icons!
As per WABetaInfo, the new feature will allow some beta users to generate AI-powered images for their group chats.
However, this feature is currently limited to group icons, meaning users cannot use AI to generate profile pictures for their personal accounts and only group icons can be created or modified with AI.
Those with access to Meta AI in WhatsApp will now see an option to generate a unique and creative group image using AI.
This new feature can be helpful for users who don’t have a suitable image for their group and would rather use AI to create one.
Related: WhatsApp develops new privacy controls for profile links
Instead of searching for a picture or taking a new photo, users can simply describe their desired image, and Meta AI will generate a custom group icon based on their input.
AI-generated group icon feature is becoming available to more users, not just beta testers.
It is pertinent to note that, more users might soon be able to try AI-generated group icons, even if they are not part of the beta program.
In addition to this, WhatsApp is rolling out a redesigned composer interface for text status updates.
The new feature will allow some beta users to customize their status more easily.
Related: WhatsApp rolls out exciting new tools for status customization