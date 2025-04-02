Prince Harry releases video message amid Sentebale chairman's shocking claims

Prince Harry has released a heartfelt video message amid his row with Sentebale's chairman Dr. Sophie Chandauka.
Just a week after resigning from his South African charity, which he co-founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso, the Duke of Sussex marked a huge milestone of his tourism initiative Travalyst.
On April 1, 2025, the 40-year-old reflected on the progress of his environmental organization, which he co-founded in 2019 sharing an official report based on a new research and charity's achievements.
"It's quite clear we're not progressing as quickly as needed, and the economic impacts are only growing," said the duke in his video message.
He went on to share, "These realities leave us with a choice: find practical solutions to climate change Or accept the massive financial and human losses that it's causing. I think we all agree that the latter isn't the answer."
"Travel can do a tremendous amount of good. It connects us to the destinations we love and to the communities that call these places home," Harry added in the clip.
The father-of-two further noted, "It drives economic growth, creates jobs, and when done well, can protect the people, wildlife and environment that we all share."
"When we started Travalyst six years ago, the goal was simple, I wanted to harness travel's power and potential to help create a more resilient world," he added.
"I'm proud of what we've accomplished," Harry said, adding that they've been "the first and only independent organization to mobilize competing tech and travel companies who see the business sense in sustainability," among other achievements.
"Together, we're bringing sustainable solutions to the mainstream, providing travelers with clear information that helps them make better and more informed choices, which is what we know consumers want," King Charles younger son added.
Prince Harry's video message comes after he and his Sentebale cofounder, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, stepped down as patrons of the charity on March 26.
Reacting to Harry and Seeiso's resignation, Sentebale chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka, said in an interview with the Financial Times that Harry and Prince Seeiso wanted “to force a failure and then come to the rescue" amid fallout claims.