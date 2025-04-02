Royal

Buckingham Palace releases Duchess Sophie's emotional message to support key initiative

Duchess Sophie shares thoughtful video message to support a cause close to her heart

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 02, 2025


Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a thoughtful video statement of the Duchess of Edinburgh on April 1, 2025, to mark the beginning of World Autism Acceptance Month.

Sophie began her message noting, "April is when we celebrate World Autism Acceptance Month. This is an opportunity for everyone to come together to raise awareness." 

She continued, "An increased acceptance of Autism helping to create a society where autistic people are supported, understood and empower."

"There will be lots of opportunities throughout the month to get involved with awareness activities in schools, at work and home," the wife of Prince Edward added.

She concluded her message urging everyone that "It is also really important that the positive impact created during April is felt all year round for autistic people and their families, and not confined to just one moment in time."

World Autism Day is celebrated every year on April 2, 2025, to advance Neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Queen Ellizabeth II's godson Lord Charles O'Hagan passes away at 79
Queen Ellizabeth II's godson Lord Charles O'Hagan passes away at 79
Queen Camilla continues late brother Mark Shand’s initiative with King Charles
Queen Camilla continues late brother Mark Shand’s initiative with King Charles
Prince Harry releases video message amid Sentebale chairman's shocking claims
Prince Harry releases video message amid Sentebale chairman's shocking claims
Princess Ingrid Alexandra gets special honor ahead of big royal milestone
Princess Ingrid Alexandra gets special honor ahead of big royal milestone
Zara Tindall husband Mike makes bold statement on becoming prince
Zara Tindall husband Mike makes bold statement on becoming prince
Meghan Markle pens emotional note ahead of lifestyle brand launch
Meghan Markle pens emotional note ahead of lifestyle brand launch
King Charles bestows prestigious honours after his hospital stay
King Charles bestows prestigious honours after his hospital stay
Prince Harry loses his temper over Princess Eugenie’s new bond
Prince Harry loses his temper over Princess Eugenie’s new bond
Kate Middleton’s latest move snubs mom Carole Middleton?
Kate Middleton’s latest move snubs mom Carole Middleton?
Princess Kate, Prince William share unforgettable moments on recent engagements
Princess Kate, Prince William share unforgettable moments on recent engagements
King Charles performs first royal duty after resuming work
King Charles performs first royal duty after resuming work
Meghan Markle shares personal letter amid Prince Harry's Sentebale drama
Meghan Markle shares personal letter amid Prince Harry's Sentebale drama