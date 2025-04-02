Buckingham Palace releases Duchess Sophie's emotional message to support key initiative

Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a thoughtful video statement of the Duchess of Edinburgh on April 1, 2025, to mark the beginning of World Autism Acceptance Month.
Sophie began her message noting, "April is when we celebrate World Autism Acceptance Month. This is an opportunity for everyone to come together to raise awareness."
She continued, "An increased acceptance of Autism helping to create a society where autistic people are supported, understood and empower."
"There will be lots of opportunities throughout the month to get involved with awareness activities in schools, at work and home," the wife of Prince Edward added.
She concluded her message urging everyone that "It is also really important that the positive impact created during April is felt all year round for autistic people and their families, and not confined to just one moment in time."
World Autism Day is celebrated every year on April 2, 2025, to advance Neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.