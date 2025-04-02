Royal

Queen Elizabeth II's godson Lord Charles O'Hagan passes away at 79

Royal Family mourns the loss of late Queen Elizabeth II's godson, who passed away at 79 after head injury

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 02, 2025
Queen Elizabeth IIs godson Lord Charles OHagan passes away at 79
Queen Elizabeth II's godson Lord Charles O'Hagan passes away at 79 

Royal Family mourns the loss of a key member linked to King Charles mother, late Queen Elizabeth II.

The godson of late Queen, Lord Charles O'Hagan has passed away at the age of 79 after suffering a head injury.

As reported by DailyMail, the Tory peer who served as Her Majesty's Page of Honour died on March 23, 2025 at the North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple.

He suffered a subdural hematoma, an inquest opening in Exeter was told.

Lord O'Hagan, – full name Charles Towneley Strachey O'Hagan was the grandson of politician Maurice Towneley-O'Hagan, inherited the family title aged 16 after the death of his grandfather.

He also served as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for Devon twice, from 1973 to 1975 and from 1979 to 1994.

Lord O'Hagan took on the ceremonial role as a Page of Honour to the late Queen between 1959 and 1962.

This tragic news comes just a week after King Charles III was reportedly admitted to the hospital for a brief period amid his cancer treatment.

King Charles was diagnosed with a type of cancer in February last year and has been under treatment.

Despite his health woes, the king is dedicated to serve the monarchy to the best of his abilities as he had resumed his Royal engagements last year.

Duchess Sophie makes thoughtful gesture for dementia patients
Duchess Sophie makes thoughtful gesture for dementia patients
Meghan Markle shares dessert recipe named after 'darling daughter' Lilibet
Meghan Markle shares dessert recipe named after 'darling daughter' Lilibet
Queen Camilla continues late brother Mark Shand’s initiative with King Charles
Queen Camilla continues late brother Mark Shand’s initiative with King Charles
Buckingham Palace releases Duchess Sophie's emotional message to support key initiative
Buckingham Palace releases Duchess Sophie's emotional message to support key initiative
Prince Harry releases video message amid Sentebale chairman's shocking claims
Prince Harry releases video message amid Sentebale chairman's shocking claims
Princess Ingrid Alexandra gets special honor ahead of big royal milestone
Princess Ingrid Alexandra gets special honor ahead of big royal milestone
Zara Tindall husband Mike makes bold statement on becoming prince
Zara Tindall husband Mike makes bold statement on becoming prince
Meghan Markle pens emotional note ahead of lifestyle brand launch
Meghan Markle pens emotional note ahead of lifestyle brand launch
King Charles bestows prestigious honours after his hospital stay
King Charles bestows prestigious honours after his hospital stay
Prince Harry loses his temper over Princess Eugenie’s new bond
Prince Harry loses his temper over Princess Eugenie’s new bond
Kate Middleton’s latest move snubs mom Carole Middleton?
Kate Middleton’s latest move snubs mom Carole Middleton?
Princess Kate, Prince William share unforgettable moments on recent engagements
Princess Kate, Prince William share unforgettable moments on recent engagements