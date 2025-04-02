Queen Elizabeth II's godson Lord Charles O'Hagan passes away at 79 

Royal Family mourns the loss of a key member linked to King Charles mother, late Queen Elizabeth II.
The godson of late Queen, Lord Charles O'Hagan has passed away at the age of 79 after suffering a head injury.
As reported by DailyMail, the Tory peer who served as Her Majesty's Page of Honour died on March 23, 2025 at the North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple.
He suffered a subdural hematoma, an inquest opening in Exeter was told.
Lord O'Hagan, – full name Charles Towneley Strachey O'Hagan was the grandson of politician Maurice Towneley-O'Hagan, inherited the family title aged 16 after the death of his grandfather.
He also served as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for Devon twice, from 1973 to 1975 and from 1979 to 1994.
Lord O'Hagan took on the ceremonial role as a Page of Honour to the late Queen between 1959 and 1962.
This tragic news comes just a week after King Charles III was reportedly admitted to the hospital for a brief period amid his cancer treatment.
King Charles was diagnosed with a type of cancer in February last year and has been under treatment.
Despite his health woes, the king is dedicated to serve the monarchy to the best of his abilities as he had resumed his Royal engagements last year.