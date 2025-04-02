Apple to drop support for A12 bionic devices in iOS 19: Report

Sci-Tech

Apple plans to reveal details of iOS 19, its next iteration of the iPhone operating system (iOS), at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 in June.

On April, 2, 2025, a new report leaked which teased the compatibility list of the update and hinted that Apple could drop support for iPhone XR and select other models.

This means that these phones will not receive Apple's newest OS update.

9to5Mac reported that the update will drop support for iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and the iPhone XS Max.

To note, if this rumour turns out to be accurate, it would mean that iPhone 11 and later, and iPhone‌ SE (2020) and later models will be eligible to receive the iOS 19 update.

Meanwhile, the report also hints towards Apple dropping support for one of its iPad models. 

The seventh generation iPad (2019) with A10 Fusion SoC, is rumoured to miss out on the purported iPadOS 19 update.

It's important to note that there is a considerable amount of time before the update is publicly pushed out, while the company may change its plans before the WWDC 2025 event. 
