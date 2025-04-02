Sci-Tech

iOS 18.4 update: Apple Intelligence expands to EU

Apple Intelligence is now accessible in numerous languages such as French, German, Italian, and more

  • April 02, 2025
Apple’s comprehensive suite of artificial intelligence (AI)- powered tools and features, known as Apple Intelligence, has received a significant upgrade with iOS 18.4 update. 

The Cupertino-based tech giant introduced the iOS 18.4 update with numerous amazing features such as Priority Notifications, and more.

This means that Apple users are no longer required to dig through less important updates and marketing messages to discover the important content.

Instead, Priority Notifications will display the most important updates at the top of the screen.

Moreover, Apple Intelligence has expanded to the latest regions such as the European Union (EU), where iPhone and iPad users can now access the feature.

Furthermore, Apple Intelligence is now accessible in numerous languages such as French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese.

Apple has also launched Matter support, enabling watch users to control Matter smart home devices, including robot vacuums.

These significant updates were introduced with the launch of Apple software, iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4.

The Apple Intelligence features are accessible for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 series phones and other devices such as M1 and later iPads and Macs.

