Apple to launch M5 iPad Pro, M5 MacBook Pro this year

Apple users should brace for a slew of exciting products this year, including two very prominent one.
As reported by Engadget, M5 iPad Pro and M5 Macbook Pro are among the 15+ products Apple is set to launh this year.
In a Power On newsletter issued this weekend, Mark Gurman confirmed that user might be surprised with two M5 chipped devices by the end of 2025.
As per Gurman, the M5 iPad Pro is in the final stages of testing, putting it “on track for production in the second half of this year.”
Meanwhile, the M5 MacBook Pro will also debut sometime around the fall, which has always been the period of Apple products releases.
Gurman further revealed that this year’s iPad Pro will not be based on the generation which adopts Apple’s in-house modem.
He also explained that Apple has already begun “early” work on the M6 models, which is expected to happen in 2027.
According to Gurman, with the release of iPhone 16e in February this year, which has been performing pretty well so far, Apple has introduced its first in-house cellular modem, the C1.
Prior to this, Gurman revealed that Apple is working on a comprehensive Health app with the name, Project Mulberry, with the integration of an AI agent, who will act somewhat like a doctor or a personal health assistant.