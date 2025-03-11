Scarlett Johansson gets candid about raising kids away from public eye

Scarlett Johansson is opening up about the importance of protecting her children's privacy, emphasizing that their "anonymity" is something she deeply values.
In a recent interview with Instyle, the Black Widow actress shared why keeping her kids out of the public eye is a top priority for her.
“If anyone knows me, I definitely over-share. I’m not a closed book, you know?” she told the outlet.
Johansson added, “No. I’m politically active and vocal about it. But I am a private person in the sense that I value my close friendships.”
The Lucy actress noted that her “family is very precious to [her], as is their privacy.”
“The anonymity of my children is very precious to me,” she added.
Johansson shared that her tween questioned why they weren’t permitted to create videos for her skincare brand, The Outset, sparking a deeper discussion about the realities of celebrity life.
“The thing about being a public figure is that the idea of being recognizable and celebrated feels fun, but then you can never stuff it back in the bottle,” she explained, adding, “The reality of it is, there’s a massive loss to that, you know?”
The Marvel star doesn’t want her kids to experience fame until they will choose for themselves.
Scarlett Johansson shares daughter Rose, 10, with ex Romain Dauriac, and son Cosmo, 3, whom she shares with husband Colin Jost, 42,
