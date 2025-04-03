Coco Gauff launches new management venture, leaves Roger Federer's Team8

American tennis player Coco Gauff announced “new beginnings” as she launched her own management firm.
Taking to Instagram, the Grand Slam Champion on Thursday, April 3, 2025, announced the launch of her own management firm, Coco Gauff Enterprise, a venture which she says reflects her passion for making an impact not just in tennis but in business, philanthropy and beyond.
Related: Coco Gauff becomes youngest WTA Finals champion after beating Zheng Qinwen
The 21-year-old wrote, “I'm excited to build something that allows me to take greater ownership of my career while also creating opportunities that extend beyond myself as I continue to grow as an athlete, entrepreneur, and changemaker.”
Coco Gauff Enterprises will be represented and supported by WME, a team that the tennis player believes has a vision and resources to help her explore all the opportunities ahead.
“Taking this big step forward also means closing the incredible chapter I've shared with Team 8. I'll always be grateful for everything they've done for me and my family, and I know I'll look back on that time with deep appreciation and fond memories,” she added.
The world No. 3 also said that the new venture is just the beginning of her new and exciting era. She also hinted about the further development, saying there is “much more to come”, but tennis will remain her main priority.
Gauff recently ended her bid for the Miami Open after losing a match against Polish tennis player Magda Linette in the round of 16.
Related: Coco Gauff claps back at 'internet coaches' after Australian Open shock loss