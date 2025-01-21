Sports

Coco Gauff claps back at 'internet coaches' after Australian Open shock loss

US tennis player suffers tough loss to Paula Badosa in Australian Open quarterfinals

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 21, 2025
American tennis player Coco Gauff breaks silence on her shock defeat at the Australian Open and gives a response to all the criticism on the internet.

According to Nine, the world no. 3 tennis star's Australian Open dream was shattered after Paula Badosa stunned her 7-5, 6-4 in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, in Melbourne.

After facing a shocking defeat, Gauff praised her opponent, saying, “Paula was playing great, some moments in the first set could have gone my way, could have been a different outcome,” adding, “A lot more work to do, I'm obviously disappointed, but I'm not completely crushed… But I think the way I played, even though it wasn't my best, I gave it my all on the court, so that's something to be proud of."

The 20-year-old who has already won a Grand Slam title silenced all the criticism and said that she is not worried about the critics.

She said, “You just have to realise that most of the internet coaches never coached anyone at my level or never played. You'll hear not commentators, but people saying, 'She should have made this or he should have made that'... obviously when you're out there, it's different.”

“I'm the one out there, and I'm the one who makes the decision at the end of the day. If people want to say things, it is what it is—I take it with a grain of salt. Some people do mean well, so I don't look at it as all bad. I'm proud of myself, and that's all I can say.”

Furthermore, after winning the match, Badosa became the first Spanish woman to qualify for the Australian Open semi-finals since Garbine Muguruza in 2020.

