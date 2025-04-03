Apple to feature advanced camera lens in iPhone 17 Pro

Apple plans to adopt an advanced camera lens to the anticipated iPhone 17 lineup for an enhanced photography experience.
According to a tipster Majin Bu, Apple is considering to feature a new telephoto lens with a 48MP sensor in the iPhone 17 Pro.
While this is not exactly news since other sources have already corroborated the change, Majin Bu’s report reveals other details.
Currently, the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max feature a telephoto lens with a 12MP sensor that enables 5x optical zoom.
To note, if the report turns accurate, Apple will sport a new telephoto camera with a 3.5x optical zoom in the iPhone 17 Pro models.
According to the insider, the higher resolution sensor will enable Apple to offer zoom greater than 5x with a digital crop.
Majin Bu indicated that the change in the iPhone 17 Pro will benefit users, "as the current 5x lens requires users to move away from the subject to take portrait photos."
According to other reports, all iPhone 17 models will also have a new 24MP selfie camera, while the Pro models will have 8K video for the first time.
It is worth mentioning that Apple is likely to announce the iPhone 17 Pro in September.
