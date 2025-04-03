US government bans romance of American diplomats with Chinese citizens 

The United States has made an unexpected decision for American government personnel in China.
On Thursday, April 3, 2025, Associated Press reported that that the government has banned personnel as well as family members from any romantic or sexual relationships with Chinese citizens.
Sources close to the matter informed the outlet about the decision, that was put into effect by departing US Ambassador Nicholas Burns in January 2025, shortly before he left China.
Although, some US agencies already had strict restrictions on such relationships, a blanket "non-fraternisation" policy, has been unheard of publicly since the Cold War.
A limited version of this rule was already in effect last summer, which prohibited US personnel from "romantic and sexual relations" with Chinese citizens working support staff at US Embassy and consulates in China.
The Cold War tactics
Intelligence services across the world have used attractive individuals to obtain sensitive information, especially during Cold War (1947-1991).
Some declassified State Department documents show that in 1987, the US government barred personnel stationed in the Soviet bloc and China from befriending, dating or having any sexual relation with locals following an incident, where US Marine in Moscow was seduced by a Soviet spy.
Peter Mattis, a former CIA analyst and president of The Jamestown Foundation, shared that aside from using spies, China also pressurised ordinary citizens, who are close to foreign personnel, for information, often through threats or intimidation.
This could mean that any Chinese citizens, who dates American diplomat could be vulnerable to force.
Notably, such non-fraternisation policies of US government for any other country are considered classified and little is known about them.