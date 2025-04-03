World

US government bans romance of American diplomats with Chinese citizens

The US officials have put restriction on government personnel to form any relationship with Chinese citizens

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 03, 2025
US government bans romance of American diplomats with Chinese citizens
US government bans romance of American diplomats with Chinese citizens 

The United States has made an unexpected decision for American government personnel in China.

On Thursday, April 3, 2025, Associated Press reported that that the government has banned personnel as well as family members from any romantic or sexual relationships with Chinese citizens.

Sources close to the matter informed the outlet about the decision, that was put into effect by departing US Ambassador Nicholas Burns in January 2025, shortly before he left China.

Although, some US agencies already had strict restrictions on such relationships, a blanket "non-fraternisation" policy, has been unheard of publicly since the Cold War.

Related: China threatens US: Ready for 'any type of war' after Trump tariffs

A limited version of this rule was already in effect last summer, which prohibited US personnel from "romantic and sexual relations" with Chinese citizens working support staff at US Embassy and consulates in China.

The Cold War tactics

Intelligence services across the world have used attractive individuals to obtain sensitive information, especially during Cold War (1947-1991).

Some declassified State Department documents show that in 1987, the US government barred personnel stationed in the Soviet bloc and China from befriending, dating or having any sexual relation with locals following an incident, where US Marine in Moscow was seduced by a Soviet spy.

Peter Mattis, a former CIA analyst and president of The Jamestown Foundation, shared that aside from using spies, China also pressurised ordinary citizens, who are close to foreign personnel, for information, often through threats or intimidation.

This could mean that any Chinese citizens, who dates American diplomat could be vulnerable to force.

Related: Donald Trump hits China with new 10% tariff amid growing trade tensions

Notably, such non-fraternisation policies of US government for any other country are considered classified and little is known about them.

Elon Musk to step down from DOGE leadership role soon?
Elon Musk to step down from DOGE leadership role soon?
World's youngest Billionaires 2025: Where are they from
World's youngest Billionaires 2025: Where are they from
Slovakia plans to kill 350 bears after deadly attack
Slovakia plans to kill 350 bears after deadly attack
US Senate vote to block new tariffs on Canada, rebuking trade war
US Senate vote to block new tariffs on Canada, rebuking trade war
Archaeologists discover almost life-sized statues in Pompeii tomb
Archaeologists discover almost life-sized statues in Pompeii tomb
Myanmar earthquake: Military announces ceasefire as death toll rises to 3,000
Myanmar earthquake: Military announces ceasefire as death toll rises to 3,000
Britain announces new travel permit requirement for Europeans
Britain announces new travel permit requirement for Europeans
Syria faces power supply outage after Aleppo plant malfunction
Syria faces power supply outage after Aleppo plant malfunction
Elon Musk tops Forbes list: reclaims title of world’s richest man
Elon Musk tops Forbes list: reclaims title of world’s richest man
Cory Booker smashes record for longest Senate speech in protest against Trump
Cory Booker smashes record for longest Senate speech in protest against Trump
Sainsbury's issues urgent recall for famous chocolate bar over 'safety risk'
Sainsbury's issues urgent recall for famous chocolate bar over 'safety risk'
Bill Gates leaves less than 1% of his wealth to his kids: Here's why
Bill Gates leaves less than 1% of his wealth to his kids: Here's why