World

Donald Trump hits China with new 10% tariff amid growing trade tensions

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs firmly and clearly voiced its discontent and strong objection to the plans

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 28, 2025
Donald Trump hits China with new 10% tariff amid growing trade tensions
Donald Trump hits China with new 10% tariff amid growing trade tensions

Donald Trump announced his plans to impose a new 10% tariff on Chinese goods.

This comes as part of the ongoing trade conflict between the US and China.

Previously, he had already implemented a tariff of at least 10% on Chinese imports, that took effect earlier in the month, as per BBC.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it "strongly" expressed its "dissatisfaction and resolute opposition" to the plans.

Trump announced on Thursday that he plans to proceed with the previously threatened 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, and this tax will take effect on March 4.

The president made these remarks while officials from Mexico and Canada were in Washington trying to prevent the tariff plan.

He had previously warned that 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada would take effect on February 4 unless both countries improved their border security.

As per the reports, Trump temporarily stopped the implementation of certain measures for a month.

The decision was made after two countries agreed to increase border funding and discuss drug trafficking solutions.

King Carl Gustaf announces major plans for Stockholm’s Royal Palace

King Carl Gustaf announces major plans for Stockholm’s Royal Palace
Taylor Swift transforms beau Travis Kelce into 'better man'

Taylor Swift transforms beau Travis Kelce into 'better man'

Donald Trump hits China with new 10% tariff amid growing trade tensions

Donald Trump hits China with new 10% tariff amid growing trade tensions
Michelle Trachtenberg expressed deep fear of early death like Matthew Perry

Michelle Trachtenberg expressed deep fear of early death like Matthew Perry

Rose Girone, oldest Holocaust survivor dies at 113 in New York
Rose Girone, oldest Holocaust survivor dies at 113 in New York
Thailand sends at least 40 Uyghurs to China, raising global concern
Thailand sends at least 40 Uyghurs to China, raising global concern
Moroccan king asks citizens to skip traditional sheep slaughter on Eid
Moroccan king asks citizens to skip traditional sheep slaughter on Eid
North Korea welcomes international tourists for the first time in years
North Korea welcomes international tourists for the first time in years
Andrew, Tristan Tate flee Romania after alleged Trump administration pressure
Andrew, Tristan Tate flee Romania after alleged Trump administration pressure
Catholics gather for third night to pray for Pope’s recovery
Catholics gather for third night to pray for Pope’s recovery
Archaeologists discover 4,000-year-old Stonehenge-like structure in Denmark
Archaeologists discover 4,000-year-old Stonehenge-like structure in Denmark
Elon Musk tops ‘super-billionaires’ list with jaw-dropping net worth
Elon Musk tops ‘super-billionaires’ list with jaw-dropping net worth
Trump confirms ‘very big’ mineral ‘agreement’ with Ukraine
Trump confirms ‘very big’ mineral ‘agreement’ with Ukraine
US president shares controversial AI video of transformed 'Trump Gaza'
US president shares controversial AI video of transformed 'Trump Gaza'
World's best coffee shop for 2025 revealed: Sydney takes crown
World's best coffee shop for 2025 revealed: Sydney takes crown
Chinese food lovers take excessive measures to get funeral home's noodles
Chinese food lovers take excessive measures to get funeral home's noodles