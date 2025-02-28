Donald Trump hits China with new 10% tariff amid growing trade tensions

Donald Trump announced his plans to impose a new 10% tariff on Chinese goods.
This comes as part of the ongoing trade conflict between the US and China.
Previously, he had already implemented a tariff of at least 10% on Chinese imports, that took effect earlier in the month, as per BBC.
China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it "strongly" expressed its "dissatisfaction and resolute opposition" to the plans.
Trump announced on Thursday that he plans to proceed with the previously threatened 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, and this tax will take effect on March 4.
The president made these remarks while officials from Mexico and Canada were in Washington trying to prevent the tariff plan.
He had previously warned that 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada would take effect on February 4 unless both countries improved their border security.
As per the reports, Trump temporarily stopped the implementation of certain measures for a month.
The decision was made after two countries agreed to increase border funding and discuss drug trafficking solutions.