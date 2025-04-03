Top 10 countries with most billionaires 2025: US takes crown

The United States has been declared the country with most billionaires in 2025, leaving China and Russia behind.
According to Forbes, there are more than 3,000 billionaires in the world with a total combined worth of $16.1 trillion, but this enormous wealth is not shared evenly.
Three countries are home to more than 50% of the billionaires all around the world, with the rest spread across 17 other nations.
The US, home of four out of the top five richest people in the world, including Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, and Larry Ellison of Oracle, topped the list for the third consecutive year.
China once claimed the second position with 450 billionaires who are worth $1.7 trillion combined. The world’s most populous country, India, sustained its third position with 205 billionaires worth $941 billion combined.
Top 10 countries with most billionaires in 2025:
1. United States (Total billionaires: 902 vs. 813 last year)
2. China (Total billionaires: 450 vs. 406 last year)
3. India (Total billionaires: 205 vs. 200 last year)
4. Germany (Total billionaires: 171 vs. 132 last year)
5. Russia (Total billionaires: 140 vs. 120 last year)
6. Canada (Total billionaires: 76 vs. 67 last year)
7. Italy (Total billionaires: 74 vs. 73 last year)
8. Hong Kong (Total billionaires: 66 vs. 67 last year)
9. Brazil (Total billionaires: 56 vs. 69 last year)
10. United Kingdom (Total billionaires: 55, same as last year)
