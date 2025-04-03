Is Angel Reese dating someone? Her cryptic tweet leaves fans curious

Angel Reese recently created a lot of buzz among her fans by sharing a short four-word message that hinted she might be in a relationship.
The hint sparked a strong reaction, with fans speculating about her personal life.
Reese has gained significant recognition for her excellent basketball skills.
In addition to her athletic success, she has a podcast, offering fans a unique and personal glimpse into her life beyond basketball.
On April 1, Reese tweeted "I miss my man," and because it was April Fools' Day, many fans thought it was a joke.
However, some fans still speculated that Reese might be subtly hinting at being in a relationship that hasn't been publicly announced.
Reese is a professional basketball player from the United States who plays for the Chicago Sky in the WNBA.
She is known by the nicknames "Bayou Barbie" and "Chi Barbie."
Before her professional career she played college basketball for the Maryland Terrapins and the LSU Tigers.
Reese was picked seventh overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA draft.
During her rookie season, she was named WNBA All-Star and also set a new record for the most rebounds in a single season.
On the international stage she contributed to the United States women's basketball team's success, helping them win a silver medal at the 2023 FIBA Women's AmeriCup.
Reese gained further recognition this year by appearing on the cover of Vogue magazine.
