Angel Reese marks new career milestone with Defensive Player of the Year award

Angel Reese created history as the first basketball player to win Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year award.
According to Sportskeeda, the American three-on-three women’s basketball league Unrivaled on Saturday, March 15, 2025, announced Resse, who has led the league in rebounds with 12.1 and tallied 0.6 blocked shots per game, as the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year.
The 22-year-old reportedly won the award after getting the most votes from fellow Unrivaled players, coaches, and a national panel of sportswriters.
While announcing the award, the league wrote on X, “Unrivaled's Defensive Player of the Year: The Angel Reese.”
The Chicago Sky star shared the announcement and expressed gratitude and said, “God, thank you for getting me through the highs & lows! Be where your feet are & allow yourself growth!"
However, it is unclear whether her wrist injury has healed enough that she could play in the Unrivaled playoff game with her team, Rose, against Laces on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. ET or not.
Notably, Reese is also preparing for her second WNBA season with the Chicago Sky after averaging 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game in her first season.
