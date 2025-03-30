Entertainment

Jenna Ortega swoons over 'Wednesday' co-star Lady Gaga

Netflix show ‘Wednesday’ starring Jenna Ortega and Lady Gaga is set to release in 2025

  March 30, 2025
Jenna Ortega has gushed over her Wednesday co-star Lady Gaga, whose character has yet to be revealed.

The hit Netflix series also stars Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers and Joy Sunday.

During a recent chat with Film Updates, the 22-year old actress got candid about how she became Lady Gaga’s fangirl.

Jenna described the Grammy-winning singer as "unbelievably cool," adding. "How she still does it, I don't know. We couldn't believe that she actually showed up, even on the day. I think it was a surreal feeling. But she is such a sweetheart - she's so kind and just an absolutely lovely presence to be around."

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star further gushed, "And obviously, she's so immensely talented," noting that she and the director, Tim Burton, "had a great time getting to know her."

She concluded, "It kind of felt like a pipe dream. We didn't really think that something like that could ever happen, so we were just very grateful and appreciative. We love her.”

To note, Wednesday season two is set to release in 2025.

