Kim Kardashian swoons over co-star Glenn Close

Kim Kardashian will star alongside Glenn Close in part two of 'American Horror Story: Delicate'

  • April 03, 2025
Kim Kardashian cannot stop gushing over A-list co-star Glenn Close.

The SKIMS founder recalled being nervous before shooting alongside an ensemble of famous women in Ryan Murphy's upcoming legal drama, American Horror Story: Delicate.

In a latest episode of The Kardashian, aired on April 3, she told her sister Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner during a dinner on their trip to Joshua Tree, "I'm nervous. I'm actually really nervous, cause I have to bring it. The second episode I have a huge scene just me and Glenn Close, like a really important one."

Kim fangirled over working Glenn, noting, "We are talking about Cruella de Vill here. I am acting with Cruella de Vil."

She hailed the co-stars including Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor and Sarah Paulson as an "A++ cast,” adding that she's "really excited to get to work," but the talent of the cast is "definitely making me a little nervous."

While enjoying the dinner with Khloé, 40, and Kris, 69, Kim also reflected on her filming schedule and how she tackles her routine while being a mother of four kids.

She noted, "It’s typically gonna be three [days a week], so I can drop the kids off, go, and be back by bedtime. So that was really important to me."

To note, part two of American Horror Story will release on April 24, 2024.

