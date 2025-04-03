Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Born Hungry’ documentary earns major recognition

Priyanka Chopra is so “proud” of her documentary Born Hungry!
The Quantico starlet’s produced documentary earned a huge recognition as Tribeca Festival, which is an annual film festival and takes place each spring in New York City, acquired it to distribute to a wider platform and will increase its visibility.
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Thursday, April 3, the Baywatch actress shared a two-slide post featuring screenshots of Variety’s news article titled Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Produced Doc ‘Born Hungry’ Gets Tribeca Films Release, Trailer Unveiled.
She expressed her pride in the film by writing, “So proud of this story and this film! We’re thrilled that Tribeca Films has acquired #BornHungry, and it will be available to stream on Prime video and iTunes starting April 8th! Congratulations Team.”
Born Hungry is an inspiring story of “grit and determination, a runaway child from the streets of India is adopted by a family and becomes one of the top chefs in the world,” as per IMDb.
The documentary is co-produced by Priyanka’s company, Purple Pebble Pictures, and Barry Avrich‘s Melbar Entertainment Group.
First premiered on January 5, 2024, at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Born Hungry was later featured at the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival in Toronto before being available for streaming on Crave in Canada from October 21, 2024.