Elton John, Brandi Carlile drop new album 'Who Believes in Angles' 

Elton John and Brandi Carlile released their highly-anticipated collaborative music album, Who Believes in Angles.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, the pair is preparing to make a joint appearance at a listening party, An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile, of a new album on Sunday, April 6.
Elton and Brandi, who announced their collaboration in October 2024, have released their 10-track album on Friday, April 4, on all social media platforms.
Related: Elton John eyes striking comeback after vision loss: ‘Can pick myself up’
The music album was produced by Andrew Watt, and the songs were written by the 78-year-old British singer’s longtime collaborator, Bernie Taupin.
Who Believes in Angels has included eight songs by Elton and Brandi together, along with a solo song from each.
The duo initially dropped a music video for the title track Who Believes in Angles in February 2025.
They previously collaborated on their Oscar-nominated song, Never Too Late, which was featured in Disney’s documentary of the same name.
At the upcoming event, Elton and Brandi will perform their songs live and talk about their friendship.
An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile airs on April 6 at 8 p.m. local time on CBS.
Related: Elton John makes heartbreaking confession at his musical premiere