Entertainment

Elton John, Brandi Carlile drop new album 'Who Believes in Angles'

Brandi Carlile and Elton John initially announced their musical collaboration in October last year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 04, 2025
Elton John, Brandi Carlile drop new album Who Believes in Angles
Elton John, Brandi Carlile drop new album 'Who Believes in Angles' 

Elton John and Brandi Carlile released their highly-anticipated collaborative music album, Who Believes in Angles.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the pair is preparing to make a joint appearance at a listening party, An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile, of a new album on Sunday, April 6. 

Elton and Brandi, who announced their collaboration in October 2024, have released their 10-track album on Friday, April 4, on all social media platforms. 

Related: Elton John eyes striking comeback after vision loss: ‘Can pick myself up’ 

The music album was produced by Andrew Watt, and the songs were written by the 78-year-old British singer’s longtime collaborator, Bernie Taupin.

Who Believes in Angels has included eight songs by Elton and Brandi together, along with a solo song from each. 

The duo initially dropped a music video for the title track Who Believes in Angles in February 2025. 

They previously collaborated on their Oscar-nominated song, Never Too Late, which was featured in Disney’s documentary of the same name.

At the upcoming event, Elton and Brandi will perform their songs live and talk about their friendship. 

An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile airs on April 6 at 8 p.m. local time on CBS. 

Related: Elton John makes heartbreaking confession at his musical premiere  

Justin Bieber announces new venture amid Selena Gomez drama
Justin Bieber announces new venture amid Selena Gomez drama
Selena Gomez shows unshakeable love for Benny Blanco amid wedding rumours
Selena Gomez shows unshakeable love for Benny Blanco amid wedding rumours
Bianca Censori gives Kim Kardashian cold shoulder after Kanye West split
Bianca Censori gives Kim Kardashian cold shoulder after Kanye West split
Megan Fox, MGK see shift in romance after welcoming baby
Megan Fox, MGK see shift in romance after welcoming baby
Kim Kardashian stands by marriage after 3 divorces
Kim Kardashian stands by marriage after 3 divorces
David Beckham sons Brooklyn, Romeo Beckham spark feud controversy
David Beckham sons Brooklyn, Romeo Beckham spark feud controversy
Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after Ben Affleck's sweet confession
Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after Ben Affleck's sweet confession
Justin Baldoni calls out Ryan Reynolds over Blake Lively’s legal action
Justin Baldoni calls out Ryan Reynolds over Blake Lively’s legal action
Tom Cruise pays heartfelt tribute to 'Top Gun' Co-Star Val Kilmer after his death
Tom Cruise pays heartfelt tribute to 'Top Gun' Co-Star Val Kilmer after his death
Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Born Hungry’ documentary earns major recognition
Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Born Hungry’ documentary earns major recognition
Kim Kardashian swoons over co-star Glenn Close
Kim Kardashian swoons over co-star Glenn Close
Celine Dion celebrates milestone 30th anniversary of her hit album ‘D'eux’
Celine Dion celebrates milestone 30th anniversary of her hit album ‘D'eux’