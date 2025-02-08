Entertainment

Elton John eyes striking comeback after vision loss: ‘Can pick myself up’

The ‘I’m Still Standing’ singer revealed losing sight of right eye via his social media in September 2024

  • February 08, 2025

Elton John is staying hopeful after losing sight of his right eye!

The 77-year-old British singer-songwriter and pianist, in his latest interview with The Guardian opened up about the struggles he went through after his eyesight started declining, ending up in vision loss in one eye.

John revealed losing vision of his one eye last September via his Instagram handle after he contracted a severe eye infection a few months ago.

In his new interview with the publication, the I’m Still Standing singer delivered a striking statement as he eyed hopefulness for the future.

“I've beaten addiction, health issues and can pick myself up, dust myself off,” he said.

He also reflected on the newfound respect he has for sight-impaired people, and admitted that he considers himself “lucky” after what had happened with him.

“I'm an optimist permanently, I've got bad eyesight at the moment,” he said, adding, “There have been days I've been miserable, but then I think about how lucky I am, I've got a new respect for sight-impaired people, but I've got a great life and hopefully my sight will improve.”

On September 3, 2024, Elton John turned to his Instagram handle and shared a post where he revealed that a severe eye infection had left him with only “limited” vision in one eye.

The singer also mentioned that he is healing, however, the process is “extremely slow.”

