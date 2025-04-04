Sci-Tech

NASA spots Asteroid 2024 YR4, once considered a huge risk to Earth

Asteroid 2024 YR4 is said to be the smallest object ever, and the biggest and most robust one sent into space

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 04, 2025
NASA captures Asteroid 2024 YR4 once thought risk to Earth
NASA captures Asteroid 2024 YR4 once thought risk to Earth

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) spotted the asteroid 2024 YR4 for the first time; previously thought to have a 1-in-83 chance of hitting Earth in December 2032.

NASA stated that scientists used the James Webb telescope to capture high-quality images of the Asteroid 2024 YR4 and has analysed that it is the size of a building.

Related: NASA astronauts speaks to media first time after 9 months stranded in space

NASA’s Centre of Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) reported that the asteroid is expected to pass extremely close to Earth on Dec 22, 2032, at up to 66,000 miles.

Further analysis has changed the probability to around zero per cent. 

However, there is no confirmation of this, and some scientists have warned it could rather collide with the moon.

According to NASA and the European Space Agency, the asteroid is projected to be nearly 200 feet (60 metres) wide and the height of a 15-storey building.

It is said to be the smallest object ever, and the biggest and most robust one sent into space.

Johns Hopkins University astronomer Andrew Rivkin stated that the observations by James Webb telescope were meaningful practice for other asteroids that may turn out to be dangerous in the upcoming years.

Related: NASA set to deploy three rockets in Alaska to find auroral substorms’ impact 

WhatsApp tests advanced chat privacy feature to limit message sharing
WhatsApp tests advanced chat privacy feature to limit message sharing
Midjourney launches V7, first advanced AI image model in Alpha
Midjourney launches V7, first advanced AI image model in Alpha
OpenAI shares surprising news for college students
OpenAI shares surprising news for college students
Amazon rolls out AI-powered Alexa+: Here's what's new and missing
Amazon rolls out AI-powered Alexa+: Here's what's new and missing
Spotify launches Gen AI ads and programmatic ad buying for advertisers
Spotify launches Gen AI ads and programmatic ad buying for advertisers
Apple releases iOS 18.5 first beta with two significant updates
Apple releases iOS 18.5 first beta with two significant updates
Google Messages users face RCS disruption again: Here's how to fix it
Google Messages users face RCS disruption again: Here's how to fix it
Sissie Hsiao announces departure from Google Gemini
Sissie Hsiao announces departure from Google Gemini
Meta announces AI-powered ad tools to enhance e-commerce advertising
Meta announces AI-powered ad tools to enhance e-commerce advertising
Apple to feature advanced camera lens in iPhone 17 Pro
Apple to feature advanced camera lens in iPhone 17 Pro
Amazon makes surprise entry in TikTok bidding war
Amazon makes surprise entry in TikTok bidding war
Google updates Gmail for enterprise users to send protected emails
Google updates Gmail for enterprise users to send protected emails