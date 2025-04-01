NASA astronauts speks to media first time after 9 months stranded in space

Sci-Tech

Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams returned to earth in SpaceX capsule earlier in March 2025

The NASA astronauts who were stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) for nine months spoke to the media for the first time after returning to Earth.

Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams splashed down off the coast of Florida earlier this month after more than nine months onboard the ISS.

The two astronauts docked at the ISS on 5 June last year, expecting to be there for just eight days. Instead, issues with Boeing's long-awaited Starliner meant NASA decided to leave them waiting in orbit for months.

Mr Wilmore was asked at a NASA news conference on Monday evening where he lays the blame for the issues with Starliner, to which he said, "I'll start with me".

"There were issues, of course, with what happened with Starliner," he added. "There were some issues, of course, that happened that prevented us from returning on Starliner.

"And I'll start with me because there were questions that, as the commander of the spacecraft that I should have asked. And I did not, I didn't know I needed to...

"Blame, that's a term - I don't like that term - certainly there's responsibility throughout all the programmes, and certainly you can start with me."

He then added that responsibility for the issues with returning home can be found "all throughout the chain", including with NASA and Boeing.

