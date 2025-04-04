Ed Sheeran teases more ‘surprises’ after releasing new song ‘Azizam’

More “surprises” are on the way for Ed Sheeran’s fans!
On Thursday night, April 3, the Perfect hitmaker took to Instagram to express his feelings over the “positive” reaction his newly released song, Azizam, has received.
Along with opening up about his emotions, the Shape of You singer also teased many other “surprises" for his fans.
“Azizam is out now. i’m so overwhelmed with the positive reaction to this song, and so excited for all the other surprises i have for ya,” he captioned.
The 34-year-old English singer-songwriter continued, “hope this sets the scene of the soundtrack to your summer, more to come xx.”
In the post, Ed also shared an exciting video featuring some clips from the making of the song, while Azizam’s “preview” version was playing in the background.
Expressing their heartwarming reaction for the newly released track, a fan commented, “AZIZAMMMMMMMM. this song is so amazing!!!!! Teddy so happy and proud you bestie.”
“Congratulations. It’s a banger. Get ready to clean up at the Grammys,” another penned.
A third gushed, “The album should be called REPLAY because that's what I'll be doing with this song all summer long!!!!”
Azizam is the lead single from Ed Sheeran’s upcoming eighth studio album, Play.