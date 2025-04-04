Bianca Censori gives Kim Kardashian cold shoulder after Kanye West split

Bianca Censori is reportedly giving Kim Kardashian the cold shoulder, refusing to engage in any communication despite her attempts to reach out following her alleged split from Kanye West.
As per Page Six, a close source shared that the architect “ignored” The Kardashians star's attempt to connect.
“Bianca ignored Kim but it was still important to let her know she’s there if and when she ever needs someone to talk to,” the insider said.
Kim contacted Bianca after her split from West, 47, “to show her support and let Bianca know she’s there to talk if she needs.”
The source added, “Kim feels like she’s the only other person on this planet who truly knows what Bianca has been through.”
Related: Kim Kardashian hints at fourth marriage after revealing ‘secret’ dating
“Kim had no idea Bianca and Kanye had split and she found out just like the rest of us,” the insider revealed, adding, “When she found out she reached out right away.”
To note, the report came after the Famous rapper revealed on Thursday that his wife left him due to his unsettling posts on social media.
In his new song titled “BIANCA,” West detailed that Censori had a “panic attack” due to the hateful remarks he posted on X (formerly Twitter).
“My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it,” West raps on the track from his new album WW3.
Kardashian and West tied the knot in Florence, Italy, in May 2014 and they finalized their divorce in November 2022.
Related: Kim Kardashian focused on kids’ safety despite Kanye West drama