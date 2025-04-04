Selena Gomez shows unshakeable love for Benny Blanco amid wedding rumours 

Selena Gomez reportedly had zero doubts in mind when her now fiancé, Benny Blanco proposed to her.
An insider close to the couple recently revealed to Life & Style that the moment the Calm Down singer met her partner she instantly "adored" him.
"She wouldn’t have [accepted] his proposal otherwise, Selena adores Benny and she’s got zero doubt in her mind that they’ll last," the tipster added.
This report came after Selena and Benny made a special appearance at Jay Shetty's podcast to promote their newly released musical alliance, I Said I Love You First.
During the interview, the 37-year-old American record producer recounted that before proposing he had no idea whether the Grammy-winning artist liked him.
"I thought she hated me, I was talking to her and said, ‘Oh my God, I have so many good single guy friends," Benny recalled.
The songwriter additionally explained that while finding a perfect partner for Selena, she fell in love with him but was afraid of confessing her true feelings.
Benny finally popped the question in December 2024 during an intimate Taco Bell picnic, where she said yes.
While promoting their first music album, Benny shared with Rolling Stone that Selena is planning a lavish wedding ceremony.
As of now, they have not confirmed their wedding speculations.
