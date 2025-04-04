Entertainment

Selena Gomez shows unshakeable love for Benny Blanco amid wedding rumours

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco sparked wedding speculations during the promotions of 'I Said I Love You First'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 04, 2025
Selena Gomez shows unshakeable love for Benny Blanco amid wedding rumours
Selena Gomez shows unshakeable love for Benny Blanco amid wedding rumours 

Selena Gomez reportedly had zero doubts in mind when her now fiancé, Benny Blanco proposed to her.  

An insider close to the couple recently revealed to Life & Style that the moment the Calm Down singer met her partner she instantly "adored" him.

"She wouldn’t have [accepted] his proposal otherwise, Selena adores Benny and she’s got zero doubt in her mind that they’ll last," the tipster added.

Related: Selena Gomez reveals how past relationships affected romance with Benny Blanco 

This report came after Selena and Benny made a special appearance at Jay Shetty's podcast to promote their newly released musical alliance, I Said I Love You First

During the interview, the 37-year-old American record producer recounted that before proposing he had no idea whether the Grammy-winning artist liked him.

"I thought she hated me, I was talking to her and said, ‘Oh my God, I have so many good single guy friends," Benny recalled. 

The songwriter additionally explained that while finding a perfect partner for Selena, she fell in love with him but was afraid of confessing her true feelings.

Benny finally popped the question in December 2024 during an intimate Taco Bell picnic, where she said yes.

While promoting their first music album, Benny shared with Rolling Stone that Selena is planning a lavish wedding ceremony. 

As of now, they have not confirmed their wedding speculations.  

Related: Benny Blanco hints at Selena Gomez ‘baby’ plans after wedding confession 

Justin Bieber announces new venture amid Selena Gomez drama
Justin Bieber announces new venture amid Selena Gomez drama
Bianca Censori gives Kim Kardashian cold shoulder after Kanye West split
Bianca Censori gives Kim Kardashian cold shoulder after Kanye West split
Megan Fox, MGK see shift in romance after welcoming baby
Megan Fox, MGK see shift in romance after welcoming baby
Elton John, Brandi Carlile drop new album 'Who Believes in Angles'
Elton John, Brandi Carlile drop new album 'Who Believes in Angles'
Kim Kardashian stands by marriage after 3 divorces
Kim Kardashian stands by marriage after 3 divorces
David Beckham sons Brooklyn, Romeo Beckham spark feud controversy
David Beckham sons Brooklyn, Romeo Beckham spark feud controversy
Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after Ben Affleck's sweet confession
Jennifer Lopez makes first appearance after Ben Affleck's sweet confession
Justin Baldoni calls out Ryan Reynolds over Blake Lively’s legal action
Justin Baldoni calls out Ryan Reynolds over Blake Lively’s legal action
Tom Cruise pays heartfelt tribute to 'Top Gun' Co-Star Val Kilmer after his death
Tom Cruise pays heartfelt tribute to 'Top Gun' Co-Star Val Kilmer after his death
Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Born Hungry’ documentary earns major recognition
Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Born Hungry’ documentary earns major recognition
Kim Kardashian swoons over co-star Glenn Close
Kim Kardashian swoons over co-star Glenn Close
Celine Dion celebrates milestone 30th anniversary of her hit album ‘D'eux’
Celine Dion celebrates milestone 30th anniversary of her hit album ‘D'eux’