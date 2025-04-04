Entertainment

Justin Bieber announces new venture amid Selena Gomez drama

Justin Bieber shares the first look of his new fashion brand SKYLRK

  April 04, 2025


Justin Bieber has shifted his fans' focus away from the drama surrounding Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco toward his new fashion venture.

Last month, Selena and her fiancé dropped their joint album, sparking speculation that certain tracks may be about Justin.

On April 3, the Baby crooner teased a video clip of his new brand, SKYLRK, on Instagram.

Justin unveiled the first look at what appears to be his latest all-encompassing fashion brand. From footwear to accessories, it seems like he's embracing his alter ego for this exciting new project.

In the viral clip, an AI-version of the Peaches hitmaker can be seen scootering to an abandoned house where he makes his way to the pool and reminisces over his previously launched label Drew House.

Back in 2018, the Grammy winner posted a picture of himself and Bella Thorne with the caption, “Meet SKYLARK TYLARK (my alter ego) FT @bellathorne.”

Some tabloids have reported that his new brand was founded in 2023, in collaboration with Pink Dolphin founder Neima Khaila.

To note, the SKYLRK website allows users to input their name, email address and phone number for the new drops. 

