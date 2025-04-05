Alcaraz opens up about court ‘pressure’ struggles after Miami shock defeat

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has revealed his honest feelings about the court pressure after the Miami Open setback.
According to Tennisuptodate, former world No. 1 Alcaraz, who faced a shock defeat to Belgian veteran David Goffin in the opening round of the 2025 Miami Open, accepted that there are times when he did not “enjoy” himself on the court.
In an interview with French fashion brand Louis Vuitton, the four-time Grand Slam champion said, “Of course, there are times when I don't enjoy myself on the court because it's difficult to handle the pressure, but I tell myself that I'm living the dream I had as a child.”
“I've always wanted to be part of the history of this sport. There are matches where I lose, and I leave proud of what I did, while others take a few days to absorb because the frustration of defeat is so strong,” he added.
The French Open and Wimbledon Open winner also noted that a person learns more from defeats than from victories.
Furthermore, the 21-year-old who is currently playing in the Monte-Carlo Masters has failed to qualify for any of the tournament finals since the Rotterdam Open victory in February 2025.
After Indian Wells Masters semi-finals defeat to Jack Draper, Alcaraz lost to Goffin in the Miami Open round of 64 at the end of March.
