Carlos Alcaraz's mysterious tattoo at Indian Wells sparks speculation

Alcaraz defeated Quentin Halys in a straight set to claim his 13th straight victory at Indian Wells

  • March 09, 2025
Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has sparked speculations with his new mysterious tattoo during the 2025 Indian Wells.

According to Tennis 365, the 21-year-old in his first match of the 2025 Indian Wells Masters defeated Quentin Halys in a straight set on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

During the match, the four-time Grand Slam winner was spotted with a new fake tattoo of a date, “23-4-25," on his right arm.

It is believed that the tattoo was a hint about his upcoming Netflix series in which he has shared his experiences and stories from the past year.

Paris Olympics silver medallist who claimed his 13th straight Indian Wells victory during a press conference expressed, “I'm really happy to be back here, where I have fantastic memories. I couldn't have hoped for a better start, and I hope to continue like this.”

“I was a bit nervous before this match because I had never faced Halys, and I didn't really know what to expect, but I handled the situation very well, and I'm looking forward to getting back on the court,” he added.

Furthermore, Alcaraz is now all set to face Canadian tennis player Denis Shapovalov in the second clash of the tournament in California on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

