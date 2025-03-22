Sports

Carlos Alcaraz knocked out from Miami Open after surprising loss to Goffin

Alcaraz had previously won the Miami Open in 2022 and had recently reached the semi-finals at Indian Wells

  • March 22, 2025
Carlos Alcaraz was knocked out of the Miami Open in the second round after losing to David Goffin on Friday, March 21.

Goffin secured the victory against the four-time Grand Slam champion with a score of 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

This defeat was surprising because Alcaraz had previously won the Miami Open in 2022 and had recently reached the semi-finals at Indian Wells.

Alcaraz openly admitted that he performed poorly in his unexpected second-round loss to Goffin, as per BBC Sports.

The player said, "I thought I was going to play really good tennis but it didn't happen.”

The 21-year-old added, "I didn't feel well in my legs - I wasn't injured, I wasn't sick. I was feeling perfectly before the match. In general, it was a poor level from me."

Alcaraz struggled in his match, making 42 unforced errors which helped Goffin become the first player ranked outside the top 30 to defeat the world number three.

Reflecting on his victory, Goffin said, "It's that kind of night that I will remember for sure - against Carlos and in a stadium like that.”

Goffin now moves on to the next round where he will face 31st seed Brandon Nakashima from the United States.

Nakashima secured his spot by narrowly defeating Spain’s Roberto Carballés Baena with a score of 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

In contrast to Alcaraz's loss, Novak Djokovic ended his three-match losing streak with a dominant 6-0, 7-6 (7-1) win over Australia’s Rinky Hijikata.

