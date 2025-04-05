Sci-Tech

OpenAI offers free ChatGPT Plus access to students for limited time

ChatGPT Plus enables users to upload more files, send more messages, and more

  • April 05, 2025
OpenAI has officially announced that ChatGPT Plus will be free to access for select users over the next few weeks.

On Friday, April 4, 2025, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on X (formerly Twitter), announced that the company will offer students in the US and Canada free access to ChatGPT Plus.

The AI firm's ChatGPT Plus subscription tier typically costs $20 per month, but eligible users won't have to pay for access to OpenAI's deep research and multiple reasoning models, along with limited access to Sora video generation.

To note, this is part of a limited promotion that offers access to the paid subscription for free, until the end of May.

How to avail ChatGPT Plus subscription?

In order to avail of the student promotion, students must be enrolled at a degree-granting school in the US or Canada.

OpenAI requires users to verify their student status via SheerID's secure verification system before claiming access to the complimentary ChatGPT Plus subscription.

ChatGPT Plus benefits:

The Plus subscription offers access to deep research and multiple reasoning models. These include o1, o3-mini, and o3-mini-high.

Additionally, the paid subscription provides a research preview of the GPT-4.5 model.

ChatGPT Plus enables users to upload more files, send more messages, and generate more images than users on the free tier.

Subscribers also have access to the advanced voice mode with support for video and screen sharing.

It is worth mentioning that ChatGPT Plus subscribers can create custom GPTs and try out upcoming features on the platform. 

