Dingles theme park closure: What caused sudden shutdown after just two months?

An indoor theme park in Devon, Dingles Fun Park has unexpectedly shut down just two months after opening in February this year.
Dingles Fun Park had opened in the location where the Dingles Fairground Museum used to be.
However, the park has now closed which has come as a surprise to the local visitors who were looking forward to it.
A statement on the park's website reads, "We are very sorry to announce, due to unforeseen circumstances Dingles Fun Park is now closed."
The fun park, which had modern attraction like dodgems, a waltzer and a fun house, replaced the older vintage rides that were previously part of the Dingles Fairground Museum.
As a result of the closure of fun park, the planned Pop Fest tribute festival has been canceled and all tickets for the event will be refunded.
The park manager, Tom Ellis, explained that despite receiving strong local support, the large size of the park made the rental costs unsustainable for the business.
Similarly, the former vintage fairground museum that occupied the same site had to close in 2024 for similar financial reasons.
Dingles Fun Park's unexpected closure came soon after Oakwood Theme Park in Pembrokeshire, Wales also closed down.
Oakwood, one of the UK's largest theme parks, had been in operation for nearly 40 years but closed due to financial difficulties.
