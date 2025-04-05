World

World’s slimmest skyscraper: Ultimate symbol of NYC’s architectural excellence

Its slim structure helps make it one of the tallest residential buildings in Western Hemisphere

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 05, 2025
World’s slimmest skyscraper: Ultimate symbol of NYC’s architectural excellence
World’s slimmest skyscraper: Ultimate symbol of NYC’s architectural excellence

We have read about tall skyscrapers until today but there is also a skyscraper that, besides being beautiful is also the world's slimmest skyscraper.

Steinway Tower is incredibly thin, with a height that is 24 times greater than its width, making it the slimmest skyscraper in the world.

Steinway Tower, also known as 111 West 57th Street was completed in 2022 and was built on the site of the old Steinway & Sons piano showroom and incorporates the preserved 1925 Steinway Hall at its base, blending modern construction with a historic landmark.

This remarkable design was made possible by modern building materials and engineering techniques.

Not only that, its slim structure helps make it one of the tallest residential buildings in Western Hemisphere.

The outer surface of Steinway Tower is made of terracotta and bronze which reflects light in varying ways during the day, causing building’s appearance to change.

World’s slimmest skyscraper: Ultimate symbol of NYC’s architectural excellence

The communal areas of the building feature artwork by renowned artists like Pablo Picasso and Henri Matisse, enhancing the building's luxurious and sophisticated atmosphere.

World’s slimmest skyscraper: Ultimate symbol of NYC’s architectural excellence

William Sofield, the interior designer, expressed in a 2022 interview that while many luxurious places exist, his goal was to design a building that was unique and could only be found in New York.

Related: Europe’s tallest skyscraper: Hidden monument taller than Eiffel Tower

People living in Steinway Tower have access to wide range of luxury features, such as a 82-foot swimming pool, a high-tech fitness center, private dining areas and an outdoor terrace with landscaping.

Steinway Tower is located near other prominent buildings, including Central Park Tower which is the second tallest building in New York City after One World Trade Center.

Related: World’s largest building: Surprising facts you didn’t know about Mukaab

Scotland wildfires spread rapidly as UK records hottest day of year
Scotland wildfires spread rapidly as UK records hottest day of year
100-year-old tortoise becomes first-time mom, welcomes four babies
100-year-old tortoise becomes first-time mom, welcomes four babies
How small African country got hit with the biggest US tariffs?
How small African country got hit with the biggest US tariffs?
Bill Gates shares unseen ‘awkward photo shoots’ from early Microsoft days
Bill Gates shares unseen ‘awkward photo shoots’ from early Microsoft days
Hawk horror ends: Residents capture aggressive bird after weeks of terror
Hawk horror ends: Residents capture aggressive bird after weeks of terror
Barack Obama opens up about challenges in marriage to Michelle Obama
Barack Obama opens up about challenges in marriage to Michelle Obama
Elon Musk to Linda McMahon: How Trump tariffs affected his closest allies
Elon Musk to Linda McMahon: How Trump tariffs affected his closest allies
Theodore McCarrick: Former US archbishop accused of sexual abuse dies at 94
Theodore McCarrick: Former US archbishop accused of sexual abuse dies at 94
Guinness World Records: Meet woman with longest tongue
Guinness World Records: Meet woman with longest tongue
Bill Gates drops surprising insights on Microsoft’s 50-year journey
Bill Gates drops surprising insights on Microsoft’s 50-year journey
Trump administration fires General Haugh amid loyalty concerns
Trump administration fires General Haugh amid loyalty concerns
Best spring walks in UK: Explore perfect trails for nature lovers this season
Best spring walks in UK: Explore perfect trails for nature lovers this season