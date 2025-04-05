World’s slimmest skyscraper: Ultimate symbol of NYC’s architectural excellence

We have read about tall skyscrapers until today but there is also a skyscraper that, besides being beautiful is also the world's slimmest skyscraper.
Steinway Tower is incredibly thin, with a height that is 24 times greater than its width, making it the slimmest skyscraper in the world.
Steinway Tower, also known as 111 West 57th Street was completed in 2022 and was built on the site of the old Steinway & Sons piano showroom and incorporates the preserved 1925 Steinway Hall at its base, blending modern construction with a historic landmark.
This remarkable design was made possible by modern building materials and engineering techniques.
Not only that, its slim structure helps make it one of the tallest residential buildings in Western Hemisphere.
The outer surface of Steinway Tower is made of terracotta and bronze which reflects light in varying ways during the day, causing building’s appearance to change.
The communal areas of the building feature artwork by renowned artists like Pablo Picasso and Henri Matisse, enhancing the building's luxurious and sophisticated atmosphere.
William Sofield, the interior designer, expressed in a 2022 interview that while many luxurious places exist, his goal was to design a building that was unique and could only be found in New York.
People living in Steinway Tower have access to wide range of luxury features, such as a 82-foot swimming pool, a high-tech fitness center, private dining areas and an outdoor terrace with landscaping.
Steinway Tower is located near other prominent buildings, including Central Park Tower which is the second tallest building in New York City after One World Trade Center.
