Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes

Study published by the University of North Carolina identified the effective medications for type 2 diabetes

  • August 25, 2024
A recent study published by the University of North Carolina has shed light on the most effective medications for managing type 2 diabetes.

The research, which involved over 5,000 participants, found that liraglutide and insulin glargine were the most successful in keeping blood sugar levels within the recommended target range.

The study compared four commonly used drugs, glimepiride, sitagliptin, insulin glargine, and liraglutide, in combination with metformin, the standard first-line treatment for type 2 diabetes.

The results showed that liraglutide and insulin glargine outperformed the other two medications in controlling blood sugar levels, as measured by A1C levels.

The study also found that liraglutide and sitagliptin led to greater weight loss, while insulin glargine maintained a stable weight.

However, liraglutide was associated with gastrointestinal side effects, such as nausea and diarrhea.

The research highlighted the importance of selecting the right medication to manage type 2 diabetes effectively.

Liraglutide and insulin glargine may be better options than glimepiride or sitagliptin, especially for those with higher A1C levels or at risk for cardiovascular problems.

By choosing the most effective medication, individuals with type 2 diabetes can better manage their condition and reduce the risk of serious complications.

