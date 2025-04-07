Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker son imitates father in adorable clicks

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker welcomed son Rocky Thirteen Barker in November 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 07, 2025
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker son imitates father in adorable clicks
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker son imitates father in adorable clicks

Kourtney Kardashian has given fans a sneak peek of private life as she enjoyed family trip at Disneyland with son Rocky Thirteen Barker.

The Poosh founder turned to her Instagram account on Sunday, April 6, to share a carousel of sweet clicks and candid moments from the latest family day-out at the renowned theme park.

As she shared multiple face-less shots of the toddler, the one which stood out to fans was of Rocky's small hands playing Yamaha grand piano, making fans believe that he might be following the footsteps of his musician father.

Related: Kourtney Kardashian opens up about struggles in marriage to Travis Barker

While professionally, Travis Baker is a drummer for the pop-punk band Blink-182, he is known for being a talented pianist.

Kourtney captioned the post, "Happiest place on earth," which also featured pictures of several mouth-watering Disneyland's treats such as cinnamon churros, Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzels and caramel-dipped apples.


Rocky creativity is not limited to music as just last week, during a family trip to Utah, Kourtney shared a picture of the toddler holding a professional DSLR camera.

Related: Kourtney Kardashian’s response to Travis Barker’s daughter feud laid bare

Notably, Kourtney is mom to three children aside from Rocky including, Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, whom she shares with ex-partner Scott Disick.

'The White Lotus' season 3 leaves fans excited for next instalment
'The White Lotus' season 3 leaves fans excited for next instalment
‘Suits LA’ pays tribute to late John Amos with special storyline in episode 7
‘Suits LA’ pays tribute to late John Amos with special storyline in episode 7
Post Malone enjoys romantic Paris getaway with new flame after split from fiancée
Post Malone enjoys romantic Paris getaway with new flame after split from fiancée
Lily Collins charms in sparkling black gown at Breakthrough Prize 2025
Lily Collins charms in sparkling black gown at Breakthrough Prize 2025
Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles celebrate big milestone
Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles celebrate big milestone
Sabrina Carpenter bids farewell to ‘dreamy’ Europe leg of Short n’ Sweet Tour
Sabrina Carpenter bids farewell to ‘dreamy’ Europe leg of Short n’ Sweet Tour
Katy Perry makes first appearance after ex Russell Brand rape charges
Katy Perry makes first appearance after ex Russell Brand rape charges
Finn Wolfhard makes surprising confession about ‘Stranger Things’
Finn Wolfhard makes surprising confession about ‘Stranger Things’
Tom Cruise pumps up fans with exciting news about ‘Mission: Impossible 8’
Tom Cruise pumps up fans with exciting news about ‘Mission: Impossible 8’
Rachel Zegler to attend Met Gala 2025 as star-studded guest list drops
Rachel Zegler to attend Met Gala 2025 as star-studded guest list drops
Pedro Pascal says he’s ‘fiercely protective’ amid Jennifer Aniston dating buzz
Pedro Pascal says he’s ‘fiercely protective’ amid Jennifer Aniston dating buzz
Diljit Dosanjh teaches Will Smith iconic bhangra dance moves
Diljit Dosanjh teaches Will Smith iconic bhangra dance moves