Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker son imitates father in adorable clicks

Kourtney Kardashian has given fans a sneak peek of private life as she enjoyed family trip at Disneyland with son Rocky Thirteen Barker.
The Poosh founder turned to her Instagram account on Sunday, April 6, to share a carousel of sweet clicks and candid moments from the latest family day-out at the renowned theme park.
As she shared multiple face-less shots of the toddler, the one which stood out to fans was of Rocky's small hands playing Yamaha grand piano, making fans believe that he might be following the footsteps of his musician father.
While professionally, Travis Baker is a drummer for the pop-punk band Blink-182, he is known for being a talented pianist.
Kourtney captioned the post, "Happiest place on earth," which also featured pictures of several mouth-watering Disneyland's treats such as cinnamon churros, Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzels and caramel-dipped apples.
Rocky creativity is not limited to music as just last week, during a family trip to Utah, Kourtney shared a picture of the toddler holding a professional DSLR camera.
Notably, Kourtney is mom to three children aside from Rocky including, Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, whom she shares with ex-partner Scott Disick.